QC gathers for vigil of remembrance and hope
A vigil of remembrance and hope tonight to honor the lives lost, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
More than 100 people joined in song and prayer, at Temple Emanuel in Davenport.
Rabbis, pastors, and an imam took part in a candle-lighting ceremony -- with a light for each of the 11 victims.
Those here tonight tell Local 4 News they came to show support and stand as one against hatred of any kind.
