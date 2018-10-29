News

QC gathers for vigil of remembrance and hope

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 12:33 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 12:33 AM CDT

A vigil of remembrance and hope tonight to honor the lives lost, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

More than 100 people joined in song and prayer, at Temple Emanuel in Davenport.

Rabbis, pastors, and an imam took part in a candle-lighting ceremony -- with a light for each of the 11 victims.

Those here tonight tell Local 4 News they came to show support and stand as one against hatred of any kind.
 

