QC gathers for vigil of remembrance and hope

A vigil of remembrance and hope tonight to honor the lives lost, at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

More than 100 people joined in song and prayer, at Temple Emanuel in Davenport.

Rabbis, pastors, and an imam took part in a candle-lighting ceremony -- with a light for each of the 11 victims.

Those here tonight tell Local 4 News they came to show support and stand as one against hatred of any kind.

