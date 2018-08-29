QC Hy-Vee employee wins 'legendary' award

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vickie Lamb wins Hy-Vee's "Legendary Customer Service Award" on Wednesday, August 29, 2019. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

A Quad Cities Hy-Vee employee got surprised at work today with a legendary award and a call to the Hall of Fame.

Vickie Lamb won Hy-Vee's "Legendary Customer Service Award." It's the highest honor presented to a Hy-Vee employee.

Lamb, who works at the Bettendorf location, also will enter the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Hall of Fame and receive other gifts.

Only nine of the more than 80,000 Hy-Vee employees win the award each year.