QC Hy-Vee employee wins 'legendary' award
A Quad Cities Hy-Vee employee got surprised at work today with a legendary award and a call to the Hall of Fame.
Vickie Lamb won Hy-Vee's "Legendary Customer Service Award." It's the highest honor presented to a Hy-Vee employee.
Lamb, who works at the Bettendorf location, also will enter the Hy-Vee Legendary Customer Service Award Hall of Fame and receive other gifts.
Only nine of the more than 80,000 Hy-Vee employees win the award each year.
More Stories
-
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) - A rebel militia leader known as "The…
-
MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times…
-
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday…