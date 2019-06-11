QC mom's lesson in kindness looks to make it an everyday goodwill

Bettendorf, Iowa - Many area kids are relaxing their way into summer break, but for one QC mom, this is a time for teachable moments.

This one is about kindness.

Joy Dodson started Mission: Summer Kindness to continue the pay it forward tradition she started with her kids and to challenge other families to do the same this summer.

The Mission: Summer Kindness challenge is really to make kindness every day the mission.

It's part of Joy's company, PeakJoy.

The effort kicked off Monday, June 10.

For its creator, she told Local 4 News there are numerous activities people can complete with their kids to teach kindness that doesn't cost anything besides showing care and sincerity.

"Sock, sunglasses," two of the items of trash Lance Dodson pick up at a Bettendorf park.

It's a freshly minted summer break for Lance Dodson.

Joy Dodson said, "When I told him we were coming to do park hopping, he was actually wanting to stay home and play some video games, weren't you?"

But for Lance and his brother Chase, park hopping purpose is more than just staying off the couch.

It's part of their role as agents in this Mission: Summer Kindness.

Joy Dodson said, "There so many things you can do at a park as far as acts of kindness, and one of them is going around and picking up trash."

Their mother Joy Dodson said teaching them acts of kindness started during Toys R Us visits.

Joy Dodson said, "Bribe them sometimes with some quarters. If they were good at the store, I'd give them a couple of quarters to use at the candy machine."

But eventually she started telling her sons to leave the coins behind for other kids to enjoy the treats, and it's spiral into doing more acts of goodwill.

"Builds your moral and your spirit," said Joy Dodson. "It feels good to do things for other people."

This year, they're making it a fixture of their summertime bucket list and challenging others to do the same.

Joy Dodson said, "When we first started, we were just trying to inspire or challenge our neighbors and school friends to do it."

Thinking it would just be a few dozen; they now have 400 people signed up as kindness agents across 12 states.

Joy Dodson said, "Once you start making that part of your routine weekly, it turns into daily, and it just kind of starts to be part of who you are."

Then, it becomes a spiral.

"You do something for someone else, and it's just this contagious thing. Where you open the door for someone, or you do something for someone who's having a bad day, or maybe they're having a good day, but they are like, that was really cool, and then they go to the next door, and they spread it, and they do another act of kindness, said Joy Dodson.

So as they travel to parks, cleaning and leaving behind toys, Joy's challenge is a lesson making the world a more joyful place.

Joy Dodson said, "So many different little things you don't think that means something to someone, but they do."

The goal of the challenge is to complete 20 acts of kindness.

Joy said with the number of people signed up at the moment, that would be nearly 8,000 acts of kindness across the country.

Her hope, especially among kids is to see it make them care more for each other.

"How it feels [to be kind] on playgrounds and parks everywhere, I think that could really help with battling a lot of what we have going on with bullying in the schools," said Joy Dodson.

Joy said that her family is looking at volunteering at the food bank, nursing homes and planning other activities.

She is also looking at possible gifts to those who complete the mission.

To learn about getting involved, visit the website or Facebook event.