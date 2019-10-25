QC Nursing Homes Fined

Three nursing homes in the Quad Cities got hit with fines from the Illinois Department of Public Health for violations.

Generations of Rock Island got fined $25,000.



The state agency says Generations did not make sure competently trained staff were available to provide routine care and emergency management to people on ventilators.



Management from Generations sent a statement to Local 4 News saying the facility strives to provide high quality care. They dispute the allegations and cannot comment because of legal procedures.

Regency Care of Sterling was fined $25,000

The investigation indicated a doctor wasn’t notified about someone at the facility who fell. That patient had a history of brain bleeding who took blood thinning medication.

Royal Oaks Care Center Kewanee also faces a $25,000 fine. The health department says it failed to identify and treat a pressure ulcer for someone at the home.



They were also fined $2,200 for not transferring a resident without being harmed.

Regency Care and Royal Oaks have yet to be reached for comment.