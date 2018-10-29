QC Rabbi and Jewish federation leader react to deadly Pittsburgh massacre Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - "At first I was just shocked and then grief stricken."

"It was shock, the first thoughts for me is, is this synagogue protected?"

Rabbi Linda Bertenthal and Allan Ross are just two of many in the Quad Cities who were shaken by the deadly massacre that killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

"First they said four had been killed and that was horrible, then they said eight and that was horrible, then there was 10 and then finally 11," Bertenthal said. "I was just praying that there would be no more."

What was meant to be a day of religious observance kept by Jews.

"Anti-Semitism has been with the world as long as we can all remember," said Bertenthal. "Those of us who grew up as Jews grew up with a rising awareness that this was a danger around us and sometimes it's limited to hateful speech which is itself hard to deal with."

Quickly turned into nightmare, one Rabbi Bertenthal will never forget

"The fear of this kind of violence is always with us," said Bertenthal. "Those of us who converted into Judaism, came into Judaism with a deep awareness of what we were getting ourselves into."

Although it was miles away it still hit the Quad Cities community harder than ever.

"It can happen anywhere, it happened in Pittsburgh it can happen in the Quad Cities."

One that puts Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities Executive Director Allan Ross on edge.

"We need to revisit our security measures, synagogues do have good security but there's always room for improvement," Ross said.

A tragedy both Bertenthal and Ross hope never happens again.

"Going forward hopefully this tragedy will work to help unify many of us in this country that have been divided by many issues," Ross said.

"My hope and prayer is that we will all take this as we have failed to take so many other moments to say no more we can't go on like this," said Bertenthal.