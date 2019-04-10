QC Storm gives back

The Quad City Storm just finished out their first season.

The teams president, Gwen Tombergs, visited our studio to talk about the teams accomplishments on and off the ice.

“The season was everything we hoped for. Preseason was a little slow because we had a lot of people with a “wait and see” attitude so we had to prove ourselves in a way,” Gwen said.

The team was able to give back to the community $162,754. They gave to various non-profits and organizations for fundraising. The team also gave hundreds of free tickets to fundraisers and waived certain ticket fees.

You can now big on the jerseys worn by your favorite players. The auction ends on Saturday, April 13th at 7:30 p.m.

You can find the link to the auction by clicking here.