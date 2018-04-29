QC takes part in National Rebuilding Day

“Rebuilding Together Quad Cities” is teaming-up with affiliates in Henry County and Muscatine to repair 14 homes for National Rebuilding Day.

Major home rehab work is offered to those with limited resources, such as low-income veterans, people with disabilities, seniors, and families with children.

Repairs include electrical work, installing grab bars, replacing faulty appliances, and more.

Some 150 volunteers will work free of charge over a period of weeks until all repairs are complete.

More information on Rebuilding Together Quad Cities here.