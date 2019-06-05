QCA summer camp gives fun experience to kids living with epilepsy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video Video Video Video

For kids battling epilepsy, attending a summer camp isn't always an option. But this week is the best week of the year for some kids living with seizure disorders.

camPossible! in New Liberty, IA. is making sure they aren't left out of some summer fun.

This is the 6th year the Epilepsy Foundation of the Quad Cities has held this one-of-a-kind camp.

The week long overnight camp allows kids to do normal outdoor activities like zip-lining, canoeing, and swimming with 24/7 supervision and medical staff.

Local Four's Andrea Medina spoke with Angie Nelson the Epilepsy Services Director and some campers about the unique experience.

The goal of this camp is to teach these kids and teens that they can do anything they want and do it safely, while living with a seizure disorder.

camPossible! is the only type of epilepsy camp available in the Midwest. This year's theme is Christmas at camp.

