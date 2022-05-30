The Quad City Animal Welfare Center’s (QCAWC) Mobile Vaccine Clinic will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on Thursday, June 2 from 2-5 p.m. Zion Lutheran is located at 1216 W. Eighth Street in Davenport.

If your pet HAS BEEN spayed or neutered, you will receive a half price discount.

If your pet HAS NOT BEEN spayed or neutered, you will pay full price, however half of your total bill will be held as a credit on your account to be used towards spaying or neutering your pet at our Spay/Neuter Clinic.

Payment is expected at the time of service.

All cats must be in a carrier. Carriers are for sale for $5 for those who do not have one.

All dogs must be on a leash.

Rabies vaccine is required for animals four months and older.

Please call (309) 787-6830 option #2 with any other questions.

Along with vaccines there will be flea, tick and heartworm preventive products for sale. Dogs must have a current heartworm test (within a year) to purchase heartworm prevention medication. Information on vaccinations and medication can be found here.

The Mobile Vaccine Clinic is for vaccines and preventative care only. They cannot see sick or injured animals. Anyone who does not currently have a veterinarian for these services can contact QCAWC and they will give local veterinarian contact information.