Quad Cities area missing persons

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 03:48 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 03:51 PM CST

If you have information on anyone missing and would like to leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities' anonymous tip line at 309-762-9500.

Robin Renea Abrams
Beecher, Illinois
Missing since October 4, 1990

Lisa Fogle
Davenport
Missing since September 4, 2013

Debbie Haney
Rock Island
Missing 9 years 

Arthur Rascon
Davenport
Missing since July 25, 2005

Jerry Wolking
​Moline
Missing since October 18, 1990

Leonard Blair
​​Davenport
Missing since November 24, 2012

Trudy Appleby
Moline
Missing since August 21, 1996

​Ron Shehorn
​Milan
Missing since the 1970s 

Timothy Campbell
Colona
Missing since November 21, 2015

Amy K. Luce
​Dubuque
Missing since July 16, 2012

For the full information from Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


