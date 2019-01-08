Quad Cities area missing persons

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you have information on anyone missing and would like to leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities' anonymous tip line at 309-762-9500.

Robin Renea Abrams

Beecher, Illinois

Missing since October 4, 1990

Lisa Fogle

Davenport

Missing since September 4, 2013

​

Debbie Haney

Rock Island

Missing 9 years

Arthur Rascon

Davenport

Missing since July 25, 2005

Jerry Wolking

​Moline

Missing since October 18, 1990

Leonard Blair

​​Davenport

Missing since November 24, 2012

Trudy Appleby

Moline

Missing since August 21, 1996

​Ron Shehorn

​Milan

Missing since the 1970s

Timothy Campbell

Colona

Missing since November 21, 2015

Amy K. Luce

​Dubuque

Missing since July 16, 2012

For the full information from Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, click here.