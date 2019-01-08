Quad Cities area missing persons
Robin Renea Abrams
Beecher, Illinois
Missing since October 4, 1990
Lisa Fogle
Davenport
Missing since September 4, 2013
Debbie Haney
Rock Island
Missing 9 years
Arthur Rascon
Davenport
Missing since July 25, 2005
Jerry Wolking
Moline
Missing since October 18, 1990
Leonard Blair
Davenport
Missing since November 24, 2012
Trudy Appleby
Moline
Missing since August 21, 1996
Ron Shehorn
Milan
Missing since the 1970s
Timothy Campbell
Colona
Missing since November 21, 2015
Amy K. Luce
Dubuque
Missing since July 16, 2012
