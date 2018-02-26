Quad Cities Criterium gets title sponsor

The Quad Cities Criterium, an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition run by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club, will be known as the Kwik Star Criterium this year and 2019.

“Kwik Star is proud to increase our commitment to the Quad Cities Criterium. The race has a great history and long tradition. We are grateful for the opportunity to help support an event which benefits the Quad Cities and our surrounding communities,” said Carl Rick, Public Relations Specialist and Third Generation Owner of Kwik Trip, Inc.

The Quad Cities Criterium was first run as the Moline Criterium in 1965.

“We are excited to have Kwik Star as the title sponsor of the Quad Cities Criterium for the next two years. Kwik Star’s commitment allows us to grow our event to make it more appealing to racers and fans,” said Quad Cities Bicycle Club member John Harrington. “While our races draw racers from all over the country, the core of our ridership and spectators are from Iowa and the surrounding states.”

The event has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then it has joined with other area races to form the Memorial Day Bike Race Weekend series.

In 2014 the race moved to its current location in the Village of East Davenport.