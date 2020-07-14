Quad Cities Missing Persons Network assists in trying to find Breasia Terrell

The search continues for missing 10 year old girl, Breasia Terrell. Assisting in the search in the Quad Cities Missing Person’s Network.

The Missing Persons Network was founded by Dennis Harker after his son disappeared. Unfortunately his son was found dead in the Mississippi River. The organization gets about 250 cases each year.

Terrell was last seen on Friday morning. When a situation like this arises, they immediately get started with their own investigation.

“The first thing we attempt to do is to get information because it’s vital to have accurate information in order to assist and that means either contacting the family, police department, anybody who would be in the know to give us some idea of what direction to go.”

Harker and his team have been evaluating tips and other potential leads. Eventually they settled on searching Credit Island.

“We just picked a spot there and started searching without any intelligence. It was just kind of guess work, but we did have a search team of eight people that are all certified.” Said Harker. “There we met in a parking lot and we split and went two different directions and searched those areas and came back to the parking lot.”

The Davenport Police and Fire Departments were also searching Credit Island on Friday at the request of the family. Right now the Missing Persons Network is evaluating what their next step will be.

“Wait until we have more accurate information and we’re approached or allowed by the police department to get involved and have the information that we need in order to conduct a search.” Harker said. “We have a team that’s anxious to get out there and search, but not to the point that we don’t know where we’re going.”

If you have any information on the case you can contact Crime Stoppers or the Davenport Police Department.