Quad City International Airport will spend $20 million on upgrades

The Quad City International Airport is planning to spend $20 million on upgrades for the airport over the next several years.

The goal is to make things more convenient and family friendly. Part of the renovations will include a kids area where there will be games for them to play to stay occupied.

The interior will be painted a different color and the floor will be replaced because rolling suitcases have been quite noisy on the brick floor. The machine used to scan suit cases currently is in the lobby taking up valuable space and the hope is it can be moved into the back of the building.

On the exterior valet and covered parking will be added to make the walk inside easier.