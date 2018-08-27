Quiet Place screenwriters dream of a QC movie
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Bettendorf natives and screenwriters, Bryan Woods and Scott Beck, were at the Figge tonight, screening their blockbuster movie "A Quiet Place".
They spoke with Local 4 News about living the dream they've had since the 6th grade.
"It's incredible to have a film that expands the world," says Beck. "It's hard to process, it feels like we're making movies in the Quad Cities. We don't feel like we're a day over 12 in terms of when we're making movies. It's the exact same feeling on a large scale."
"It's heartwarming that the community has rallied behind us since day one, in helping us with student films and now a big Hollywood movie. It's humbling," says Bryan.
The duo try to get back to the Quad Cities a few times a year.
They're always busy - working on 2-to-3 projects at the same time.
They say their end goal dream is to bring an amazing movie back to the QCA, and to make it here.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
