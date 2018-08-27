Rare technology in Rock Island helps QC teen walk Video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - A teenage girl is turning her life around with help from a piece of technology here in the Quad Cities.

It's called the Functional Electrical Stimulation Bike.

The Children's Therapy Center in Rock Island is the only place in the Quad Cities Area that has the equipment.

It helps stimulate movement for people who have some or no movement at all.

Heaven Meyers has been grappling with independence since she was two years old and thanks to the FES Bike, she's found a way to take the next step.

"When I look down I think that I look like everyone else," says the 15-year-old who just started freshman year at Rocky.

"And when I look at you, I think that looks normal, too. But then when I look at myself from the perspective I'm looking at you, I realize that it's not normal," Heaven says.

But Heaven is also answering questions other students don't have to.

"They'll ask me, 'No offense, but what's wrong with you?'"

The answer depends on the day.

"Sometimes I'll be funny and I'll say 'Yeah, a shark attacked, it was a sad day.'"

But the truth is that Heaven's ascent started a long time ago.

"She was typically developing until about two years old when mom thought there was some unusual things happening," explains Sara Petersen, Heaven's therapist at the Childrens Therapy Center.

"Doctors discovered that she had spinal cancer... Some of her muscles work and some of them don't want to work," Petersen say.

Seven surgeries and 13 years later, Heaven has found a way to get stronger, thanks to the FES Bike at the Children's Therapy Center in Rock Island.

"It's kind of like saying 'This muscle is here, this is the one you should be using.' And then I realize, 'Oh, I can do that' and then I do it," Heaven explains while cycling.

The climb hasn't been easy.

"It is mentally and physically and emotionally straining, it's exhausting, it's hard. It pushes me to the cliff in every way possible," Heaven says.

But it's been worth it.

"My leg muscles-- I can see them when I'm walking. My knees, I can straighten them. I can pick my feet up more, I don't drag them as much as I used to," she says.

Because one day, Heaven hopes to continue the journey on her own.

"Being able to move on with my life without a walker. I know that I'm not ready for that yet but I know there's room for improvement to get there," she says.

Petersen says their FES Bike has the potential to help dozens more people, from those with Cerebral Palsy to traumatic brain injuries and strokes.

She says the key is to raise more awareness that this technology exists right here in the QCA.