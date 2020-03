This footage comes courtesy of Local 4 viewer Phil Witmer.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene of a garage fire in Rock Island on Sunday afternoon.

When crews arrived to the corner of 35th Street and 12th Avenue they found a detached garage in flames.

The Rock Island Assistant Chief told Local 4 News that the winds caused the fire to move rapidly.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is still under investigation.