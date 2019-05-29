RAW VIDEO: School bus drives through flood Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A Local 4 News viewer shared a video of a school bus driving through a flooded street on Wednesday.

A Monmouth-Roseville school bus can be seen driving in nearly hood-high water at the intersection of 11th Street and 11th Avenue in Monmouth, according to the viewer.

"He's going to drive through it ... with the kids on it," Trista Louise could be heard saying on the video she submitted.

Local 4 News has a crew in Monmouth and is working to find out more information.