Davenport Police were dispatched to a traffic crash Saturday around 12:04 a.m. in the parking lot of Brady Mart at 3100 Brady Street.

Officers spoke with witnesses and determined that a truck rammed a car, pushing it into the building. Security footage confirmed their accounts.

The suspect or suspects who initiated the altercation left the scene prior to police arrival.

No injuries were reported. The building and vehicles sustained significant damage. Officers are reviewing the surveillance video and we'll have more coverage of this story on Local 4 News at 5 and 6.

Watch the full security video in two parts above.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola."

