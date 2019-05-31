Ready for the flooding to finally be over

The Mississippi River is heading for its third major crest this year in the Quad Cities.

The forecast is set to reach 21.6 feet by Sunday morning.

That would put it one month to the day of the record crest of 22.7 earlier in May.

The hope among many along the river in Davenport is that this will be the last crest this year.

The sign outside of Java Java Cafe says it all: “This Flood Blows.”

“Yeah, it really does,” said Java Java Cafe co-owner Kaley DeBlieck. “We’re ready for it to be over.”

A message the weather has been ignoring as people preparing again.

Owner of Mary’s on 2nd Bobby Stansberry said, “I’m waiting for that last, what do we got, six inches here and hopefully we’re done.”

The sandbag wall is up as the water rises against it at Mary’s on 2nd.

As Bobby Stansberry watches over his establishment, feeling a little better than one month ago.

Stansberry said, “First time, there was a warning, but you ain’t stopping that much water that fast.”

The volunteers are still coming to keep the river from getting too comfortable.

Stansberry said, “Me and Matt have been friends for years. He’s my helper along with a whole bunch of other people, so it’s been good. We’ll get through this, and we’ll make it.”

But they really want to get done with this because it costs a lot and bills still come due.

Stansberry said, “We haven’t been open for four weeks. We’ve got to get back in business.”

Over on the east end of downtown Davenport, Java Java Cafe has been mostly unscathed by water, although the main access point of River Drive has not.

“Out of the past three months, it’s been open for about two weeks, so it’s really been affecting us,” DeBlieck said. “In order to, like, get here, you have to really want to get here, so we’re not really getting any new customers. Just really loyal customers.”

When River Drive closed, Java Java Cafe co-owner Kaley DeBlieck said the impact was immediate of sales dropping, and it makes for some quiet days.

DeBlieck said, “We’re about 70 percent down.”

That’s what’s making Java Java Cafe’s loyal customers all the more valuable.

DeBlieck said, “They like fight to get here. Some of them have to leave a lot earlier for work in order to get here. They’ve been tipping very generously. They are really trying to help us.”

And really hoping this is the last time the river rises for some time.

Stansberry said, “If it rains any more, I’m going someplace where there’s a desert.”