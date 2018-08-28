Registration open for gardening conference



IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY'S SCOTT COUNTY EXTENSION AND RESEARCH IS HOSTING the growing along the river gardening conference next month.

THE EVENT IS LATER IN SEPTEMBER, BUT REGISTRATION IS GOING ON NOW.

JOINING US IS KAY SIGARDSON-POOR,

WHEN IS THE CONFERENCE?

The conference will take place Saturday, September 29th, from 8:30 am- 3:30 pm. There will be day of registration at 8am that morning.

WHERE WILL THE CONFERENCE TAKE PLACE?

The conference will be held at Scott Community College Belmont Campus, 500 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf, Iowa

HOW DOES ONE REGISTER FOR THE CONFERENCE?

Registration can be completed online by visiting www.eicc.edu/focusonfall, there you can register or download and print a registration form for mail in, you can also register by phone by calling 563-441-4100, credit cards only by phone and online.

WHO IS THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER?

Nationally known organic gardener, author, and host of WQPT's Growing a Greener World, Joe Lamp'l. Visit his website at www.Growingagreenerworld.com

WHAT ELSE WILL BE GOING ON THAT DAY?

We are offering 20 breakout sessions with experts speaking on a host of topics including; Smartphone photography, soil testing and vertical gardening.

