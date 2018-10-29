Religious leaders of other faiths in the QC show support to Jewish community Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - "It's really unfortunate, hatred is malignant."

"It's just a tragedy."

In the wake of the devastating Pittsburgh massacre, emotions are running high among other faiths in the Quad Cities.

"People come here to feel safe, it's called a sanctuary," said Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities Rev. Jay Wolin. "People want sanctuary from the troubles in the world and so to me it's particularly heinous when people do things like this in religious communities."



While it may have happened miles away.

"I have this deep belief that somebody besides the Jewish community that's been persecuted for 2,000 plus years senselessly, somebody and a whole lot of somebodies have to stand beside them and not silently but speaking up," said St. Paul Lutheran Church Pastor Peter Marty.

Religious leaders of other faiths are stepping up to show their support to the Jewish community of the Quad Cities.

"It's important that when people are being marginalized or harmed as a community where there is a lot of fear in the community," said Rev. Jay Wolin. "We want them to know that even though we may have a difference in religion we are still your neighbors and that we will fight against hate, we will fight against people who want to harm you."



"The road is steep to challenging hatred but this is precisely a moment when all kinds of people, religious and not, get to bind together in love," said Pastor Marty.

Hoping to spread just one message.

"I long for the day when we will cherish truth, give the benefit of the doubt to the others and seek to ground our lives in something more than meanness and brutality."