Illinois Speaker of the House Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch is delivering the Monmouth College Midwest Matters Lecture on Wednesday, December 6 at 11:30 a.m. in the Morgan Room of Poling Hall. Monmouth College is located at 104 E. First Avenue in Monmouth. The lecture is free and the public is welcome to attend.

Emmanuel “Chris” Welch

(Illinois House Democratic Caucus)

Welch has represented the 7th District in the Chicago area since January 2013. He was elected to serve as the 70th speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives in January 2021. He is the first Black Representative to serve in this position. He has also served as chair of the House Executive Committee and prior to that, he chaired the Higher Education Committee.

Welch has focused on improving classroom education, creating jobs, helping the state’s most vulnerable residents and streamlining state government as a state representative. He was the chief sponsor of several pieces of legislation, including the Historic Illinois Trust Act, which made Illinois a more welcoming state for immigrants, and the Homeless Bill of Rights. He is a leading supporter for adding people of color to the boards of publicly held corporations and sponsored legislation that requires Illinois corporations to disclose their board composition annually.

He has received several awards for his legislative record, including the Zeke Giorgi Award from the AFL-CIO and the Friend and Education Award from the Illinois Education Association.

Before being elected to the General Assembly, Welch served 12 years on the Proviso Township High School Board of Education, including 10 years as board chair. He led the Proviso School Board in creating the Proviso Math and Science Academy.

