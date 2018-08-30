Returning to WWII ship 'spiritual' experience for veterans Video Video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - For Vietnam War veteran John Tallent, coming aboard the USS LST 325 is a spiritual experience.

Nearly 44,000 people visit the World War II ship every year. Now it's docked at the Isle of Capri Marina in Bettendorf.

Tallent, who is also president of USS LST Ship Memorial and the deck officer, said many of those guests are veterans.

"We see a lot of emotion from people," said Tallent.

The 325's name isn't glamorous -- its job wasn't either.

"[LSTs] just had a number. They were just work horse ships," Tallent said.

Tallent served on an LST just like this in Vietnam.

"It was on brown water in the Mekong River Delta," he said. "Now we come down the river and I swear to God, it's like jungle drums."

A ship like this also carried 96-year-old Martin Navarro of East Moline to the shores of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

"I was the Signal Corps, see, and Signal Corps in something like that is number one," Navarro said.

Tallent once looked out from an LST and saw combat. Now he said he likes the view more.

"You'll see a couple people waving and pretty soon every spot on the river bank," Tallent said. "They're all waving instead of shooting at me so I kind of like that. That beats Vietnam."

But for Tallent, the seven decks of the 352 will always be sacred ground.

"It's comparable to going to visit the actual Gettysburg Battlefield," he said. "You ever go there, it will make the hair on your neck stand up -- the spiritual power. This has for me at least, this has at least that much spiritual power."

Public, self-guided tours start Thursday and run through Sept. 3. They being each day at 11 a.m. and run to 6:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $10, kids ages 6-17 are $5, kids 5 and under are free. World War II veterans are also free.