Rhonda's House gaining more community support

DeWitt, Iowa - As word spreads about Rhonda's House in DeWitt, organizers told Local Four News they see more funding to support their mission.

The peer-run respite house for people dealing with a mental illness or substance abuse opened in October.

Since then, they've received several grants including $50,000 from Des Moines-based Telligen Community Initiative.

Todd Noack, the executive director of Life Connections Peer Recovery Services and founder of Rhonda's house told Local Four News they've also received about $3,000 from the community donated to the house. There have also been a considerable amount of donations as well including furniture and person care product to support the guests.

The house manager said that's what he's the proudest of, seeing the community get behind the house's purpose.

"I think a lot of people aren't aware of it and they're slowly catching on. I have nothing bad to say. It's amazing what the community and surrounding communities have done for us," said House Manager Edward Murphy.

They've had about a dozen people stay at the house so far seeking care including a person from Council Bluffs.

Rhonda's House also have people reaching they've been able to refer to other services that fit their more specific needs.

Noack also told Local Four News he's had inquiries about replicating or expanding their pilot program.

There will be a fundraiser Feb. 22 to support Rhonda's House. Information can be found here.

To reach Rhonda's House, call 563-659-1171.