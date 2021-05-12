Starlight Review back in Lincoln Park for its 65th year

The 65th annual Starlight Review free concert series returns to Lincoln Park in Rock Island starting on May 18.

Eight concerts are planned on Tuesdays throughout the summer ending on July 6.

Concerts are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m.

The schedule of concerts is:

May

18 – River City 6

25 – Troy Rangel & Friends

June

1 – Tailfins

8 – Crooked Cactus Band

15 – Gray Wolf

22 – The Hotrods

29 – 20th Anniversary Concert of the Josh Duffee Orchestra

July

6 – The Night People

July 13 is designated as a rain date, if needed.

For more information, you can follow the event on Facebook. In case of inclement weather, call the rain line at 732-RAIN (7246) after 3 p.m. on the Tuesday of the event to check the status of the concert.