Dr. Reginald Lawrence, Superintendent of the Rock Island-Milan School District #41, will present the 27th annual State of the Schools address on Tuesday, September 6 at the joint Rock Island Rotary Club/Rock Island Kiwanis Club meeting at the QC Botanical Center, 2525 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island. The meeting will begin at 12 p.m. and Dr. Lawrence will give his address at 12:30 p.m.

The presentation will include a recap of the 2021-2022 school year and the school district’s plans for the 2022-2023 school year. He will also discuss data trends and events that impact the school district.