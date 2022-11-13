The RiverBend Bronze is literally ringing in the holiday season with three free concerts in the area. A freewill offering will be accepted at each show. The first concert is Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main Street in Geneseo. The remaining concerts are on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th Street in Davenport.

The RiverBend Bronze is also part of a special holiday program with the Quad City Wind Ensemble on Sunday, December 11 at 3 p.m. in the Galvin Fine Arts Center at St. Ambrose University, 518 W. Locust Street in Davenport. Music Director John Klopp is leading a wide repertory of spirited and thoughtful Christmas carols from around the world, as well as treasured holiday favorites. Elizabeth Davis steps to the front with her arrangement of Louis Armstrong’s “’Zat You, Santa Claus?”

With over 300 bells and chimes, the RiverBend Bronze is a volunteer ensemble of 20- handbell ringers drawn from the greater Western Illinois/ Eastern Iowa community. Many members are bell directors in their own churches or are active in national handbell organizations. Learn more about RiverBend Bronze at their webpage or follow them on Facebook.