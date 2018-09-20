River Bandits release 2019 schedule

The Quad Cities River Bandits announced their 2019 regular season schedule on Thursday afternoon.

The River Bandits will open their seventh season as the Class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros on Thursday, April 4 with a home game against the Burlington Bees beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Once again, the standard start time for all home games Monday-Saturday is 6:35 p.m. Exceptions include the annual Book Buddies games (April 16, May 6 and May 11) which begin at 11 a.m., Memorial Day (May 27) which gets underway at 5:15 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. games on July 22 and September 2.

In addition, Saturday home games in April will be slated for 4:35 p.m. starts before shifting two hours later when the calendar turns to May.

Sunday games will begin at 1:15 p.m. in April and May and move to 5:15 p.m. beginning in June. Other 1:15 p.m. Sunday starts are on the docket for June 16, which represents the final game of the first half, and September 1, the penultimate game of the season.

There will be plenty of holiday baseball at Modern Woodmen Park during the 2019 campaign, most of those games featuring the River Bandits taking on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

The River Bandits host the Timber Rattlers on Memorial Day (May 27), Father’s Day (June 16) and Labor Day (September 2). The River Bandits also play at home on July 4, hosting the Beloit Snappers.

There are no Midwest League games on Easter Sunday or Mother’s Day.

Click here for a PDF calendar of the entire schedule

