River Drive in Moline floods ... again

Tuesday's storms bring the water back into the downtown

Posted: May 28, 2019 07:57 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:09 PM CDT

UPDATE: Here's a live look at the scene.

 

EARLIER VERSION: Local 4 crews are on the scene in Moline where flash flooding is filling River Drive. 

There are at least two cars stalled in the water. 

Remeber, if you see water on a roadway, turnaround don't drown.

Stay tuned to Local 4 News for updates.

 

