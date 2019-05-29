River Drive in Moline floods ... again
Tuesday's storms bring the water back into the downtown
UPDATE: Here's a live look at the scene.
EARLIER VERSION: Local 4 crews are on the scene in Moline where flash flooding is filling River Drive.
There are at least two cars stalled in the water.
Remeber, if you see water on a roadway, turnaround don't drown.
