Rock Island Arsenal hosts QC leaders

Quad Cities community and civic leaders gathered on the Rock Island Arsenal on May 15.

Community leaders enjoyed lunch and were paired up with First Army personnel to find out more about their mission and history.

That includes recognizing the upcoming 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing.

“Today, we brought in the community. One of the powerful things about serving in Rock Island on this Arsenal specifically is the way this community embraces the soldiers and civilians who work here,” Lt. General Tom James, Commander of First Army, said.

First Army supports the National Guard and Army Reserve.

The lunch was to thank local leaders who have supported first army since they arrived on Arsenal Island in 2011.