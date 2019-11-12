Rock Island City Council approves solar energy ordinance

Rock Island City Council gave the approval on the solar energy ordinance.



Council members voted unanimously to adopt guidelines when it comes to installing solar panels.



They regulated what can and can’t be done at homes or businesses in the city.



City Manager Randy Tweet said the ordinance will make it easier for residents to understand the new regulations.



“Renewable energy is a goal of the council its something that they’ve talked about for a couple of years and again we’re just trying to simplify the process to make it a little easier for someone that wants to install solar panels on either their home or business,” said Tweet.



The state of Illinois also offers solar incentives and rebates to residents save on solar.