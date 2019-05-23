Rock Island County estimates $1.2 million in flood damage

People on Campbell's Island say they still need help after the record flooding.

They say they're nervous about more rain in the forecast.

While many are back in their homes after being displaced, a few tell Local 4 News there's still a lot of clean-up ahead.

Red Cross volunteers have spent weeks upon weeks helping any way they can on Campbell's Island.

"Absolutely wonderful. And they've been so helpful. I don't know if I could have taken care of me and my parents at the same time if it wasn't for them," said Patricia Laleman, who is grateful for a hot meal in between cleaning up. "It's dirty. A lot of mud. And the rain just keeps coming. It just feels like there is no end in sight."

She's one of the many neighbors here on the island who still have a long road ahead of them.

For Thomas Roberson, it's been a nightmare: "It's been a real war."

He spent weeks battling flood waters to care for his wife, who was dying of cancer at home.

"Halfway through these flood waters she died up there," Roberson said.

Today, he says he's just grateful for his family and neighbors who have helped him through.

"I guess that's what neighbors are for," Roberson said. "When you're in a little place like this, you know, neighbors stand up for each other."

Next door, Gary Roberson has lived on the island for over 30 years. He says they're used to the flooding -- and in some ways -- feeling forgotten.

"They only care about Rock Island and Davenport, which there's nothing wrong with that," Roberson said. "But they don't care... say nothing about Moline, Campbell's Island, East Moline, Bettendorf or Hampton."

Like his neighbors, he says help from the Red Cross hasn't wavered.

"Red Cross was there from Day 1."

And they're reminding the community that it's not over yet on Campbell's Island.

"Especially the elderly ... they don't leave their house," Laleman said. "So unless you go up to their door -- and they're very grateful, you know, for help -- but they won't come out and ask."

Now they're just hoping the rain will stay away, and they can start making progress.