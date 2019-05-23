Rock Island Public Library launches summer programs Video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - The Rock Island Library's Universe of Stories programming and reading challenges launch June 1st at all Rock Island Libraries and online.

Kids of all ages can stay busy exploring new worlds of learning this summer, with weekly art, science, math, summer reading challenges, and more free events.

Registration is open now for weekly programs offered on Monday and Tuesdays for kids in Kindergarten through sixth grades.

STEAMAZING Mondays, Carle's Creators, Art is Universal, and Blast Off Math all start the week of June 3rd at the Rock Island Downtown Library and run for six weeks.

STEAMAZING, for grades K-6, includes everything from special shows, such as Absolute Science Magnetic Energy and Big Bang Bubbles, to a Family Tie-Dye event and art with the Figge.

