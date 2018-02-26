Rock River Flooding Update

Sunday Evening – The Rock River continues to be far above flood stage. Sunday evening, the levels were just under a full foot above major flood stage (14′). Since 11am on Saturday, the flood waters have slowly been receding.

Upriver in Whiteside County, there have been two large ice jams. These ice jams have begun breaking down and will release ice down stream. The next few days will warm into the 50s and low 60s, so more ice will melt.

Wednesday and Thursday have heavy rain in the forecast, however by that time, the Rock River in Moline is currently forecasted to be at Moderate Flood Stage, under 14′. The rains won’t cause the river to rise to major flooding.

The water will continue to slowly drain through the rest of the week, and current indications show that we won’t be back below Minor Flood Stage until early next week.

Additionally, the Wapsipinicon River has risen to Minor Flood Stage, above 11′, and will drain out to below flood stage by Tuesday evening.

You can get the latest reports on local river gauges around the area on our website at OurQuadCities.com/RiverLevels.