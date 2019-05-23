Rocky greenhouse seedlings nearly ready for planting

It’s looking pretty green at the Rock Island High School greenhouse.

Science teacher Andy Campbell says the seedlings are about two weeks away from being ready to plant in the school’s garden, but first they have to do some weeding.

Students planted the seeds in March. Now two months later, their growing tomato, broccoli, kale and peppers seedlings are big enough to make the transition to outside.

