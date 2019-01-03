Rollover crash in Orion sends one to hospital
An 18 year old Rock Island girl has been sent to the hospital after rolling her car over into a ditch in Orion Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened on highway 150 where police say she was heading away from Orion and rolled the car over.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
