Rollover crash in Orion sends one to hospital

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 04:20 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 04:20 PM CST

An 18 year old Rock Island girl has been sent to the hospital after rolling her car over into a ditch in Orion Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on highway 150 where police say she was heading away from Orion and rolled the car over.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.  

