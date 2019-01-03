News

Rollover accident sends one to hospital

Posted: Jan 03, 2019 01:32 PM CST

Updated: Jan 03, 2019 02:23 PM CST

Update: The driver of the rolled over vehicle has been sent to the hospital.

Original Story: Davenport police are currently on scene of a crash involving a rollover at the intersection of Fairmount Street and Central Park Avenue. 

The accident happened after 1:00 in the afternoon on Thursday. 

Injuries are unknown at this point.

Stick with Local 4 News as we have a crew on scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected