Rollover accident sends one to hospital
Update: The driver of the rolled over vehicle has been sent to the hospital.
Original Story: Davenport police are currently on scene of a crash involving a rollover at the intersection of Fairmount Street and Central Park Avenue.
The accident happened after 1:00 in the afternoon on Thursday.
Injuries are unknown at this point.
Stick with Local 4 News as we have a crew on scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
