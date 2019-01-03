Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update: The driver of the rolled over vehicle has been sent to the hospital.

Original Story: Davenport police are currently on scene of a crash involving a rollover at the intersection of Fairmount Street and Central Park Avenue.

The accident happened after 1:00 in the afternoon on Thursday.

Injuries are unknown at this point.

