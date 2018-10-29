Rooting out hate the goal on One Human Family

Davenport, Iowa -

The heartbreak in Pittsburgh has come to show attacks on members of the Jewish community aren’t isolated.

It’s as reports of anti-Semitic incidents more than double last year in the United States.

That has some in the Quad Cities working to stop hate of any kind.

Since March 2017, One Human Family of the Q-C-A has helped victims connect with resources and tracked incidents of harassment and intimidation based on someone’s faith, gender, race and other characteristics.

The term hate incidents can mean something beyond just a crime.

A founder of One Human Family told Local Four News, it helps them see a bigger picture of the issue that spans name-calling, vandalism and assault.

Rabbi Henry Karp said, “I just took the flu vaccine to avoid getting sick. We need to vaccinate ourselves against hate.”

Hate is an infection Rabbi Henry Karp told Local Four News is small in the Quad Cities community.

Rabbi Karp said, “Even though they exist in this community, the overwhelming majority of Quad Citians embraces diversity.”

But to show it’s not welcomed at all.

Rabbi Karp said, “We are all lessened by discrimination, hate, bigotry directed against anyone.”

One Human Family of the QCA started about a year and a half taking a closer look at the issue.

Rabbi Karp said, “We have had very few major hate incidents that have been reported to us.”

But Rabbi Karp said they know not all incidents hate are reported to them.

Rabbi Karp said, “They don’t immediately report it because they feel diminished by it. They feel vulnerable by it because they’re traumatized by it.”

He said the most pronounced incident in the Quad Cities had been the distribution of white supremacist flyers by the group National Alliance.

This isn’t an effort One Human Family works on alone, partnering with organizations United Way of the Quad Cities to give victims help.

United Way COO Karrie Abbott said, “211 is an information and referral line.”

The three-digit number is designed to connect residents in Rock Island and Scott Counties with health and human service providers.

Abbott said, “They will help you with what your immediate need is but also maybe ask some other questions to help connect you with resources that you didn’t even know you might be eligible for.”

For Rabbi Karp, truly inoculating against hate goes beyond knowing it’s happening but standing up and speaking out.

Rabbi Karp said, “We have to actively get involved. Every single one of us in making that statement and protecting others.”

Rabbi Karp also told Local Four News, the goal is to increase awareness about the reporting program.

To file a report, visit http://www.onehumanfamilyqca.org/hate-incident-reporting.php

For resources, dial 211 or 563-355-9900.

One Human Family has also developed a list of actions people can take.

Rabbi Karp also said they're planning an expansion to their sign campaign that will be announced next month.

The Anti-Defamation League reports in their 2017 Audit there were about 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents across the country with about 50 in Illinois and 9 in Iowa.