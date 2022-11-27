The 38th annual Christmas in LeClaire is December 2-4 and there’s something going on to put everyone in the holiday mood. Strolling Santas, cookie sales and music will make everything seem festive and fun. The highlight of the weekend is the seventh annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K and Kids Fun Run on December 3. All funds raised benefit King’s Harvest Ministries and King’s Harvest Pet Rescue. This year’s theme is “All Your Sweaters Are Ugly!” The Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K start at 10 a.m. The start and finish lines are at the LeClaire Civic Club, 127 S. Cody Road. After the race, don’t miss the post-race walking tacos, a DJ, an Ugly Sweater Contest and pull tabs for drink specials around town.

Photos courtesy Lori McFate

Registration is $25 through December 2 online here. The link also has information on Santa’s Sleep In and sponsorship opportunities. Follow the race on Facebook or Instagram for information on events and packet pickup.

For more information on Christmas in LeClaire, click here.