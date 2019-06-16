News

Runners hit the pavement for Micro Brew Mile & 6K

Charity run draws crowd in Moline

By:

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 09:52 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 09:52 PM CDT

MOLINE, Illinois. - The sixth annual Micro Brew Mile & 6K was held in downtown Moline Saturday. 

There were various running events followed by the Craft Beer Festival. 

People competed in walking or running a mile, along with a 6K.

Proceeds went to multiple charities within the Quad Cities.     

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected