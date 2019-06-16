Runners hit the pavement for Micro Brew Mile & 6K
Charity run draws crowd in Moline
MOLINE, Illinois. - The sixth annual Micro Brew Mile & 6K was held in downtown Moline Saturday.
There were various running events followed by the Craft Beer Festival.
People competed in walking or running a mile, along with a 6K.
Proceeds went to multiple charities within the Quad Cities.
