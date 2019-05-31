Salvation Army moving flood donation center
The Salvation Army is moving its flood donation and distribution center to two new locations.
Beginning Monday, you can go to the Davenport Salvation Army Corps and the Heritage Temple Corps in Moline.
It'll be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Salvation Army says those locations will remain in operation as long as there's a need to distribute items.
