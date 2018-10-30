Schneckloth appointed Davenport interim superintendent Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. TJ Schneckloth (Tahera Rahman, OurQuadCities.com) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

T.J. Schneckloth was appointed Davenport interim superintendent by the school board on Tuesday.

It's effective November 1.

Schneckloth is the director of student support and federal programs. One board member voted no, but the rest were yes.

The board said they were leaving associate superintendents in their current positions because it’s less disruptive to the district.

Schneckloth replaces Dr. Art Tate, who announced his early resignation on Friday.