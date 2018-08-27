Seeking help no longer feels like a crime for police officers under new Illinois law

Police officers in Illinois can now seek mental health treatment without repercussions.

That's after Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 5231 into law, which prevents officers from being punished for getting help. It was initially proposed by Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, hoping to remove any obstacles standing in the way of officers seeking mental health services.

The new law prevents police agencies from requiring a Firearm Owner Identification Card, or FOID card, as a requirement for employment.

That means if a police officer temporarily has their FOID card revoked while they seek treatment, their job is no longer in jeopardy.

Back in May, Local 4 News took a closer look at just how taxing the job can be on a police officer's mental health.

On Monday, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos told Local 4 News he believes the new law is a step in the right direction.

While it comes with the job, the trauma is sometimes too hard to shake for police officers.

"You know, one drip at a time, one call at a time, you see something that bothers you, you see the next thing, and it just kind of adds up on you," said Sheriff Bustos.

Despite the toll it can take, oftentimes police officers choose to stay silent over speaking up, a mentality Sheriff Bustos says he's seen throughout his more than three decades in law enforcement.

"When I first started back in the 80s, when these things would come up, perhaps the senior officers would tell you, you know you're just not cut out for this anymore," said Bustos.

But Bustos says he's seen that narrative change for the better over the years, and hopes this new law will help with that.

"This is really helping law enforcement come a long way," he said.

In a recent study done by the Ruderman Family Foundation, they found that in 2017, at least 140 police officers died of suicide in the U.S.

The study also found that last year, the number of police officers who committed suicide was more than triple that of the number of officers killed in the line of duty.

On Monday Sheriff Bustos said he hopes this law brings them one step closer to lowering those devastating statistics.

"Hopefully this will be a way to show that we realize that you're human, we realize that you're going to see things you may not like, and we're going to help you deal with that as you go through your career."

The new law does not apply to officers if it's been determined that they pose a threat to themselves or others, and does not prevent an employer from determining if an officer is fit to serve. Officers can be put on alternative duties such as administrative duty while they seek treatment.

The law goes into effect immediately.

If you or someone you know could be at risk of suicide the Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255