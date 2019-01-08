News

Semi truck fire stops traffic on I-80

Traffic on Interstate 80 was at a standstill Tuesday morning after a semi truck fire.

It happened in Walcott eastbound on I-80 about three miles from the I-80 truck stop.

Our Local 4 News crew was stuck in the traffic trying to get to the scene. 

You can see what is left of the semi as firefighters worked to put out the remaining flames.

No word at this time on what caused the blaze or if anyone was injured.


