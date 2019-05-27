Several people injured while in the bed of a truck when it flipped

Moline, Illinois - Several people were rushed to the hospital Sunday night after a truck flipped over in the parking lot of Moline High School.

Local 4 News was on the scene off Avenue of the Cities.

It happened a shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The Moline Fire Department told Local 4 News upwards of seven people were in the back of the pick-up that was driving around in the parking lot when it tipped.

The cause of the accident is not clear at this time.

The conditions of those involved was not available Sunday night.