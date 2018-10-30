DAVENPORT, Iowa - A story about youth homelessness quickly turned into a much more serious issue. As Local 4 News dug deeper, it was discovered that Lindsey Brix had a relation with a 13-year-old boy when she was only 18.

After that past criminal history came forward, Local 4 News knocked on her door to ask more.

"We interact with everybody," says Brix. "So you have been interacting with minors?"

When I pressed Lindsey more on the subject and the concerns viewers could potentially have, she shut me out.

Our investigative team worked with the Scott County Sheriffs Department..

They say child sex offenders can't work just anywhere.

"Offenders do have restricted employment and that just means they can't work where minors are primarily going to be present," says Dan Grafton, detective at the Scott County Sheriff's Department.

But how Brix was able to volunteer is still an unanswered question.

"After looking into this this organization in particular, was not primarily for children we determined so we as the sex offender registry can't enforce anything with that there's nothing that says that person can't volunteer there, " says detective Grafton.

Brix volunteered at the QC Harm Reduction organization that helps reduce the damage of drug use among homeless adults and occasionally youth.

We called the president of the organization Kim Brown but she didn't want to make a statement.

The Sheriff's Department then launched their own investigation.

" What we determined based on that inquiry was that we were not going to be able to prove that that actually occurred," says Sheriff Lane.

But action was taken.

"She is not allowed to volunteer there, ah that would have violate the terms of her being on the registry and she's been notified and she's aware," says Sheriff Lane.

Sheriff Lane does say that directors of the organization deny any wrongful conduct on behalf of Lindsey Brix.

They say she will not be volunteering with QC Harm Reduction anymore.

