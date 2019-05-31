Shooting at park near Augustana College Video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - Rock Island police are investigating a shots fired incident at a popular park.

Local 4 News was first on the scene just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in Lincoln Park on 38th Street across from Augustana College.

Officers recovered at least six shell casings from the park's parking lot.

No word on whether anyone was hit.

You are asked to call the Rock Island Police Department if you have any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 4 News for updates as we get them.