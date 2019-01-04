Shots fired leads to multiple arrests in Davenport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Angel Ochoa ( Scott County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jonakio Williams ( Scott County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tyrees True ( Scott County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maurice Hughes ( Scott County Jail) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Davenport police responded to a disturbance Wednesday night at the 1000 block of West 15th street.

Officers say when they arrived, a large group of people dispersed.

Officers immediately started investigating the incident and detained several people that were on the scene.

Officers say that the disturbance resulted in a fight which broke multiple windows at a house, in which multiple people started fleeing from the scene.

It was at this point when witnesses believed to have heard shots fired.

A search warrant was then obtained by officers to search a residence on the block and four males were arrested with one being treated with minor injuries from being cut by glass.

No gun was found at the scene.

The incident is still being investigated at this time.

Local 4 News is in contact with authorities and will release updates when they become available.