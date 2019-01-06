Silo explosion leaves one first responder dead and another in critical condition Video Video Video

CLINTON, Iowa - The investigation continues into what caused an explosion that killed 33 year old Lt. Eric Hosette and injured 23 year old Adam Cain in Clinton, Iowa.

The explosion happened at 8:45 this morning following a fire at Archer Daniels Didland plant. Lt. Eric Hosette was pronounced dead after being found in the explosion after taking the 7 am shift. Adam Cain was later found in the incident, he is currently in Iowa City in intensive care.

Clinton's city administrator says, they are making sure the families affected are okay.

"The very important piece now is to focus on the families so we're going to do everything possible to help them. We cannot replace Eric but have his memory live on in us forever," says Matt Brooke, city administrator.

Authorities say, ADM personnel have been helpful in the investigation and are working diligently to get answers. Reasons for the explosion are still unknown.It was thought that the fire was stabilized until it went a different direction.

Officials say the two were 100 plus feet off the ground when the incident occurred.

An emotional Clinton Fire Department Chief Mike Brown says the out-pouring support is much appreciated during this hard time.



"We've been overwhelmed by the support from fire service in eastern Iowa and western Illinois law enforcement, Clinton Police Department has been awesome. We just thank you all for the support. Its going to be a long process. The investigation is going to take a long time. The healing is going to take a long time," shares Chief Brown.

An ADM spokesman says, in a statement It's "deeply saddened by the turn of events." And "greatly appreciates the quick response, bravery, and dedication of all the emergency responders today."

