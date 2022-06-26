You may want to rethink what time you go to bed tonight. OnePoll conducted a study on behalf of Serta Simmons Bedding to check out Americans’ sleeping habits. They interviewed 2,000 people and found out that those who reported getting the best sleep went to bed at precisely 9:39 p.m.

The average American is in bed by 10 p.m. and almost a fifth of respondents hit the sack before that. Millennials go to bed earliest, followed by Gen X and Boomers.

Bedtime isn’t the only thing we’re fussy about; we’re particular about our sleep environments too. Cool and quiet is the way 70% of survey respondents need things or there’s not going to be any sleep. Boomers prefer to sleep in a silent room (31%) with at least some type of light on (72%), compared to 36% percent of people in general need some light on and 29% who would rather sleep in the dark. Respondents were split on ambient noise, with 34% preferring some type of sound and 33 percent choosing silence.

Most people take less than half an hour to get ready for bed. The most common bedtime chores include:

brushing teeth (45 %)

completing their skincare routine (41%)

watching TV (38 %)

The toughest part for many is actually falling asleep. Over half of study participants, or 66%, confess that thoughts of what they need to do the next day keep them up. Others are worried about family (42%) or work (41%).

Once they do finally fall asleep, the average person wakes up twice a night and 29% of people who report bad sleep say they wake up at least five times a night. About a third (37%) are able to fall back asleep, but higher percentages use that time to read (45%), watch tv (44%), or listen to music (38%).